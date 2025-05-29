Visually-impaired woman appointed as Oodhuvar of Tamil Nadu's Thiruvanmiyur temple

CHENNAI: In a first for the state, a visually impaired woman has been appointed as an Oodhuvar in a temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

SS Priyavathana (24) from Chennai received her appointment order from Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday and was posted at the Pamban Swamigal temple in Thiruvanmiyur.

With this, she becomes the 12th woman and the first visually impaired person to be appointed as Oodhuvar – devotional singers who recite Tamil hymns in temples. Since the DMK government assumed office, 35 Oodhuvars have been appointed, including 11 women.

Born preterm, Priyavathana was diagnosed with visual impairment five months after birth. With her parents’ support, she pursued a BA in Vocal Music from the Tamil Nadu Government Music College, completed diplomas in music teaching and in Isai Kalaimani, and later trained at the Archaka Training Institute. She now performs daily temple duties accompanied by one of her parents.

Speaking to TNIE, her mother Subashini Sureshkumar, who has been her constant companion and first teacher, said, “She would sit close to the TV speaker and hum along. We noticed her interest early and enrolled her in music classes.”

Since Priyavathana does not read Braille, Subashini first memorised the songs and then taught them to her daughter. Over time, Priyavathana mastered various Tamil devotional hymns and has performed in temples and venues such as Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

“She also sings bhajans in Telugu, Hindi, and Marathi, and plays the violin. Her day is filled with music practice for three to four hours,” said Subashini, adding that she continues to support her daughter in every step.