CM Stalin inaugurates new 11-km-long highway stretch in Namakkal district

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated an 11.15-km stretch of the Mallikarai-Rasipuram-Thiruchengodu-Erode state highway, which has been expanded into a four-lane road as part of the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project (CKICP). This highway was developed at a cost of Rs 424.38 crore, funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Of this, 7.75-km of the highway has been widened to four lanes with a width of 17m, while a 3.2-km elevated corridor has been constructed along the Thiruchengodu-Pallipalayam highway in Namakkal district. This elevated two-lane road will benefit four villages: Thokkavadi, Kadachanalur, Samayasangili Agraharam and Pallipalayam, said an official note.

In response to allegations regarding the poor quality of the elevated road between Thiruchengodu and Pallipalayam, the state highways department issued a statement refuting these claims. “The quality of the elevated road has been verified and certified by experts from MSV International - JSV Associates Engineers. Media reports alleging poor construction quality of the flyover are baseless and false,” the statement read.

Additionally, the chief minister inaugurated a road overbridge at Pazhanganatham in Madurai, constructed at a cost of Rs 55 crore.