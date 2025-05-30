CM Stalin launches ‘SimpleGov’ to streamline government services

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched a set of self-certification, extended period of licences, simplified processes and exemptions under 10 different categories of government services under the ‘SimpleGov’. The initiative was announced in this year’s budget, allowing people to easily access services and significantly improve approval process for industries.

The list included a self-certification process for buildings that require sanitation certificates, licences for old-age homes, hostels for working women and homes for women. These processes that earlier used to take anywhere between three months to one year can now be completed within a single day through online portals, a release said.

Moreover, the period for which licences are issued at present for old-age homes, working women’s hostels, and women’s hostels have been extended from three years to 10 years. Similarly, the period of licences issued for public buildings has been extended from three years till the period mentioned in the stability certificate of the building.

Importantly, the government has exempted 609 types of ‘white category’ industries from obtaining clearance from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. The list of white category industries has been expanded from just 37 to 609 by the government after “careful consideration,” the release said.

The government has also done away with the need for a solvency certificate, needed to prove the financial stability of someone, since other instruments like bank statements, auditor’s certificate and income tax filings are available to ascertain the same, the release said.

Hailing the move, the CM, in his post on the X handle, said, “The SimpleGov initiative is set to bring about a revolutionary transformation that will astonish both the public and industrial houses! A new dawn is on the horizon for the people’s long-standing struggles.”