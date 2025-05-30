Senior IAS officer Anshul Mishra to go on central deputation to AIIMS Delhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cadre senior IAS officer Anshul Mishra will be going on central deputation as an Additional Director (Administration) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per an order of the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet dated May 28.

His transfer to Delhi comes close on the heels of the Madras High Court finding him guilty of contempt of court last week.

The court ordered him to undergo simple imprisonment for one month and pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to two elderly siblings, the petitioners in the case, who were trying to retrieve their property acquired by the government years ago but was not used.

The court found that Mishra, who held the post of member secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for around 4.5 years, did not act on the siblings’ petition within the time set by it in 2023.

He was transferred out of CMDA and posted as managing director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in February.