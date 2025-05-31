Ahead of Madurai meet, speculation rife in DMK over Dy CM Udhayanidhi’s additional role

CHENNAI: The DMK’s general council meeting, set to take place on June 1 in Madurai, has sparked excitement among party cadre amid speculation that youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin may be entrusted with an additional role, possibly involving coordination efforts for the crucial 2026 Assembly election.

Extensive arrangements for the meeting have been made by Madurai north district secretary and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy. Around 6,000 participants from the party’s 76 district units are expected to attend the event. Party president MK Stalin is scheduled to arrive in Madurai on Saturday afternoon by flight.

There is speculation among the cadre that new key posts may be created. Additionally, there is a possibility that the roles of the eight regional in-charges, currently appointed informally to oversee election work in their respective districts, could be formalised.

Sources indicated Udhayanidhi may be assigned the responsibility of coordinating election work and resolving disputes among party functionaries in various districts. “This is seen as a move to prepare Udhayanidhi for the party’s future, both in terms of organisational and electoral responsibilities,” they added.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the party cadre, Stalin wrote, “Unrelenting hard work and the right strategies are the foundation of our victory,” adding, “We will discuss and decide our targets and responsibilities in Madurai.”