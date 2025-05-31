Central prison for women to come up in Tamil Nadu's Sembur village

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd (TNPHC) recently issued a tender notice for the Phase-I construction works of Madurai Central Prison at Sembur village near Therkutheru in Melur of Madurai district.

The 89-acre facility will have the capacity to accommodate 3,000 inmates -- twice the capacity of the existing prison complex in Madurai city, built over 31 acres.

An official from the TNPHC said that during the first phase of the construction, a two-storey complex for male inmates and staff quarters would be built.

A special prison for women would be constructed during the subsequent phase, and additional buildings and remaining works for the staff quarters would be carried out in the last phase, said the official.

The TNPHC, in the coming months, would issue tender notices for the two remaining phases, the official added.

On the prison department selecting a site on the outskirts of the city, the official said the proposed site would be closer to the district court complex than the existing facility, which has issues with accommodating inmates.

Initially, a parcel of land near Ediyapatti and Sirumalai was selected for the facility, which was later moved to Sembur following opposition from the residents claiming it would affect the biodiversity of the locality, added the official.