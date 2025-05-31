I am PMK’s chief, asserts Anbumani in fight with father in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A day after the no-holds-barred attack by his father and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss, son and party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday asserted that the party is under his control as he was duly elected as chief by the PMK’s general council. The party “does not belong to any one individual. It belongs to the cadres”, he said.
Though Anbumani claimed that his “position as party president was recognised by the Election Commission of India”, conflicting statements over key party appointments issued by the father and the son all through the day sparked quite a bit of confusion among the cadres and raised concerns regarding the party’s stability.
Even as Anbumani was holding a party’s district office-bearers’ meet in Sholinganallur, Ramadoss removed party treasurer Thilagabama and Villupuram central district secretary and Mailam MLA C Sivakumar from their posts, appointing Syed Mansoor Hussain in Thilagabama’s place. However, Anbumani swiftly countered the decisions, saying that only the party’s general council has the authority to appoint or remove functionaries.
Addressing the consultative meeting of functionaries from 11 districts, Anbumani said, “From the day I became PMK president, I haven’t been able to function independently. But from today, I will.”
Anbumani also indirectly responded to the remarks made by his father at the press meet held on Thursday.
Anbumani asks cadre to stay united and prepare for polls
Anbumani said, “My mother is the person I love the most. I won’t tolerate any disrespect directed at her.” Appearing emotional, he added, “I have silently borne insults and slander. They have only made me stronger.”
He assured the party functionaries that the current confusion was temporary and promised to restore order. “No one, including myself, has the authority to remove functionaries. Only the general council can do so. The EC has recognised the council’s decisions,” he said.
Anbumani appealed for unity and called on functionaries to prepare for the upcoming elections. “Our alliance will win, and we will form the next government in Tamil Nadu,” he asserted. He also outlined steps to strengthen the party, including QR-coded membership cards, plans for digital ID cards, and a new party website.
According to sources, over 40 of 45 district secretaries from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, and Krishnagiri attended the meeting, seen as a show of support for Anbumani.
Party insiders say the leadership clash has demoralised the cadre and cast uncertainty over the PMK’s future. Yet, Anbumani’s assertive stand has set the stage for what may be a defining moment in the party’s history. Meanwhile, Salem West Constituency PMK MLA R Arul announced his decision to resign from the post only to withdraw it an hour later.
Arul on Friday morning told reporters that he will resign if the conflict between leaders Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss does not end. When TNIE contacted Arul, he said, “My intention was to unite our leaders. After the announcement, our party founder Ramadoss called and reprimanded me. I changed my decision after that.”
(With inputs from P Saravanan in Salem)