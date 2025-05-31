I am PMK’s chief, asserts Anbumani in fight with father in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A day after the no-holds-barred attack by his father and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss, son and party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday asserted that the party is under his control as he was duly elected as chief by the PMK’s general council. The party “does not belong to any one individual. It belongs to the cadres”, he said.

Though Anbumani claimed that his “position as party president was recognised by the Election Commission of India”, conflicting statements over key party appointments issued by the father and the son all through the day sparked quite a bit of confusion among the cadres and raised concerns regarding the party’s stability.

Even as Anbumani was holding a party’s district office-bearers’ meet in Sholinganallur, Ramadoss removed party treasurer Thilagabama and Villupuram central district secretary and Mailam MLA C Sivakumar from their posts, appointing Syed Mansoor Hussain in Thilagabama’s place. However, Anbumani swiftly countered the decisions, saying that only the party’s general council has the authority to appoint or remove functionaries.

Addressing the consultative meeting of functionaries from 11 districts, Anbumani said, “From the day I became PMK president, I haven’t been able to function independently. But from today, I will.”

Anbumani also indirectly responded to the remarks made by his father at the press meet held on Thursday.