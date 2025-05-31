Madras HC stays rustication of RGNIYD student over ‘anti-national’ graffiti, allows exam, placement access

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the rustication order issued by the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) in Sriperumbudur near Chennai against a student who was expelled from the institute for allegedly defacing hostel property with content of “anti-national” nature.

The court directed the institute to allow him to appear for his final-year examinations and participate in the placement programme.

Justice T.V. Thamilselvi issued the interim order on Thursday on a petition filed by S. Aslam, a final-year Master of Social Work student, who alleged that the institute’s enquiry into the defacement incident was conducted in an “arbitrary and illegal manner”.

The RGNIYD, functioning under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, had rusticated Aslam along with two other students, Sayeedh M.A. and Nahal Ibnu Abullaise, on Sunday, 25 May, after an inspection of hostel rooms and an enquiry triggered by the discovery of slogans such as “Jai Bhim” and “Free Palestine” written on a hostel wall.

The High Court’s order pertains to Aslam, the only one among the three to file a petition.

The judge observed that not allowing the student to take his examinations would cause him undue hardship. Considering that the student was at the end of his academic course, Justice Thamilselvi said, “If he is not permitted to attend the examination and internship programme, it will cause too much hardship to the petitioner. Hence, the impugned order passed by the first respondent (Director of the institute) dated 25.05.2025 is ordered to be stayed.”