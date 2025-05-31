Madras HC stays rustication of RGNIYD student over ‘anti-national’ graffiti, allows exam, placement access

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the rustication order issued by the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) in Sriperumbudur near Chennai against a student who was expelled from the institute for allegedly defacing hostel property with content of “anti-national” nature.
The court directed the institute to allow him to appear for his final-year examinations and participate in the placement programme.
Justice T.V. Thamilselvi issued the interim order on Thursday on a petition filed by S. Aslam, a final-year Master of Social Work student, who alleged that the institute’s enquiry into the defacement incident was conducted in an “arbitrary and illegal manner”.
The RGNIYD, functioning under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, had rusticated Aslam along with two other students, Sayeedh M.A. and Nahal Ibnu Abullaise, on Sunday, 25 May, after an inspection of hostel rooms and an enquiry triggered by the discovery of slogans such as “Jai Bhim” and “Free Palestine” written on a hostel wall.
The High Court’s order pertains to Aslam, the only one among the three to file a petition.
The judge observed that not allowing the student to take his examinations would cause him undue hardship. Considering that the student was at the end of his academic course, Justice Thamilselvi said, “If he is not permitted to attend the examination and internship programme, it will cause too much hardship to the petitioner. Hence, the impugned order passed by the first respondent (Director of the institute) dated 25.05.2025 is ordered to be stayed.”
Further, the judge directed the institute to reschedule the examination for the petitioner, permit him to attend the placement programme in the Department of Social Work, and include him in the institute’s official WhatsApp group to enable him to continue his education, subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.
The student’s counsel submitted that Aslam had cleared all his examinations so far with no arrears and had discharged his duties as a student with utmost sincerity and commitment.
He also alleged that the enquiry was flawed, claiming that the specific charges were not communicated to Aslam, nor was he given an opportunity to respond. He further stated that the enquiry committee refused to consider documentary evidence submitted by the petitioner.
“The allegations levelled against him were based on surmises and conjectures,” he told the court, adding that the petitioner’s email request to appear for the examinations was not heeded by the institute’s Director.
According to the petition, the sixth respondent — Avinav Thakur, the Assistant Registrar — along with the warden and assistant warden, visited the hostel premises on Saturday, 24 May, and reportedly found graffiti on the hostel wall. Subsequently, the Director constituted an enquiry committee.
The petitioner’s counsel contended that the enquiry committee’s proceedings were influenced by Thakur, who allegedly held ill-will against Aslam and a few other students after they had exposed a pending sexual assault complaint against him.
The judge adjourned the matter to 25 June 2025.