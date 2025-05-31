Shelter in Tamil Nadu's Adichanallur damaged, treasures at weather’s mercy

THOOTHUKUDI: Several burial urns and pottery items excavated at Adichanallur archaeological site are facing the risk of irreversible damage as shelter covering a part of the C-site in the ASI-controlled area collapsed a few days ago due to strong winds. The trenches now stand exposed to the elements.

Excavation at the site is done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The site is spread across 125 acres on a mound at Adichanallur village located on the banks of the Thamirabarani river. Experts believe that the site could be 2,900 years old. The area is divided into three sites. The A-site has several urn burials, B-site has an onsite museum, and C-site has a number of urn burial trenches.

According to sources, the C-site, which has over 10 burial trenches, is covered by thatched roofing and not adequately maintained. Though multiple artefacts, including burial urns, potteries, and metal articles, have been shifted to a nearby archeological gallery, several others have been retained in the trenches for display.

“Due to the recent strong winds, one of the thatched roof shelters had crashed and burial urns and other artefacts are exposed to the sky. Rainwater has entered the trenches and has accumulated in the excavated urns and potteries,” said Kamarasu, a writer from Muthalankurichi, a village located close to the site.