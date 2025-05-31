Shelter in Tamil Nadu's Adichanallur damaged, treasures at weather’s mercy

THOOTHUKUDI: Several burial urns and pottery items excavated at Adichanallur archaeological site are facing the risk of irreversible damage as shelter covering a part of the C-site in the ASI-controlled area collapsed a few days ago due to strong winds. The trenches now stand exposed to the elements.
Excavation at the site is done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The site is spread across 125 acres on a mound at Adichanallur village located on the banks of the Thamirabarani river. Experts believe that the site could be 2,900 years old. The area is divided into three sites. The A-site has several urn burials, B-site has an onsite museum, and C-site has a number of urn burial trenches.
According to sources, the C-site, which has over 10 burial trenches, is covered by thatched roofing and not adequately maintained. Though multiple artefacts, including burial urns, potteries, and metal articles, have been shifted to a nearby archeological gallery, several others have been retained in the trenches for display.
“Due to the recent strong winds, one of the thatched roof shelters had crashed and burial urns and other artefacts are exposed to the sky. Rainwater has entered the trenches and has accumulated in the excavated urns and potteries,” said Kamarasu, a writer from Muthalankurichi, a village located close to the site.
“As a temporary measure, ASI staff had covered the trenches using tarpaulin sheets and placed iron rods over them to hold them in place. But strong southwest monsoon wind blew away the sheets,” Kamarasu added.
Further, he said ASI does not show interest in protecting the site and said the staffers at Adichanallur often try to hide the facts.
The excavation at C-site reached a milestone when gold diadem and gold earring, besides jar stands made of bronze, and other iron metals were found. Such valuable metal artefacts were not found at the other two sites. A full skeleton of a man resembling a warrior was also excavated from C-site.
The thatched roof shelter covering several quadrants at C-site is covered by tarpaulin to prevent rain from damaging the trenches and artefacts, but it is leaky, said A Muthusamy, a resident of the Adichanallur.
A senior ASI official told TNIE that a proposal seeking approval and funds to establish an on-site museum at the C-site was sent to the union government but no response has been received yet. He added that tin sheet sheds would be built soon to replace the thatched-roof shelters.