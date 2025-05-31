Tamil Nadu govt highlights major sports achievements, Rs 169 crore aid to athletes in four years

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday listed the achievements in the sports sector during the past four years, since the DMK government assumed office.

The achievements include the successful conduct of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in 2022, where 1,654 chess players from 186 countries participated; WTA Chennai Open 2022; Squash World Cup and Khelo India Youth Games in 2023, World Surfing League QS 3,000 in Mamallapuram; and Chennai Formula-4 Car Race in 2024.

An official release said the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games were conducted successfully in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, as many as 3.76 lakh sportspersons took part in the district-level and state-level games. Similarly, in 2024, 11.56 lakh sportspersons took part in this event.

Through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation, a financial assistance of Rs 17 crore has been provided to nearly 700 sportspersons who took part in national and international competitions and brought fame to the state by winning more than 200 medals. The works of Chief Minister’s Mini Stadia are in progress in 75 Assembly constituencies, and they will be established in all 234 constituencies.

The release also said Rs 152.52 crore high-cash incentives have been given to as many as 4,617 sportspersons who won medals in national and international sports competitions. Under the Mission International Medal Scheme, the financial assistance for sportspersons has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting 71 beneficiaries.

