Two killed, one injured in accident near Tamil Nadu's Panagudi

TIRUNELVELI: Two persons, including the driver of a car, were killed and another injured in an accident after the four-wheeler hit a median and crashed into a mini truck and a goods vehicle near Panakudi around 1.30 pm on Friday.

Sources said the car driver -- Raju Lal Bright (55), headed to Tirunelveli from Nagercoil -- lost control of his vehicle near Panakudi and hit a median, resulting in the four-wheeler veering off to the opposite lane and crashing into the mini truck and the goods vehicle.

While Raju died on the spot, the driver of the mini truck -- whose identity has not been ascertained yet -- was rushed to the Government Hospital in Asaripallam, where he later died, not responding to treatment, said sources. Meanwhile, the driver of the goods vehicle, Ramkumar (36), suffered grievous injuries and has been receiving treatment at a hospital. Panakudi police registered a case and initiated a probe.