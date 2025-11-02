Neglected adventures: Salem's Anna Park a shadow of its former self

SALEM: Once projected as a success story of the Smart City project, Anna Park, in the heart of Salem, lies half-abandoned —rides dismantled, fountains parched — with only a handful of visitors walking through what was meant to be the city's prime recreation space.

Spread across two acres along the busy Omalur Main Road, Anna Park was renovated under the Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 7.52 crore. The redevelopment began in 2019 and was completed in 2021, transforming a small children's park into a full-fledged amusement space with eight rides including three large ones, an artificial waterfall, snow city, family pool and a musical fountain. Now, the park has only two children's rides — a toy train and a car ride that barely work.

"When the park reopened, it drew massive crowds. It used to be full even on weekday evenings. Families came in large numbers, and traffic snarls were common on Omalur Main Road," said S Senthil Kumar, assistant executive engineer, Hasthampatty zone.

The corporation charged Rs 20 as entry fee, while a private operator from Bengaluru managed the amusement rides and collected separate fees. But the park's decline began barely a year later. The operator withdrew from the contract, citing poor revenue and high maintenance costs. Once the tender expired, the company removed most of the adult rides, leaving empty spaces where the attractions once stood. Since then, no new operator has come forward to take up the tender, leaving the park without any private maintenance for over a year.