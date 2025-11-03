Coimbatore's Maruthamalai Temple devotees wait for hours due to shortage of bus services

COIMBATORE: Devotees visiting the Maruthamalai Temple in Coimbatore expressed their concerns over the inadequate bus services on the hill road, which are operated by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE). On Sunday, many devotees alleged to have waited for over an hour to catch a bus to reach the foothills and temple and urged the department to provide additional buses during peak festival days and weekends.

The HR&CE manages the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple at Maruthamalai, an important temple site due to its high footfall. Currently, the department operates three buses along the 2.7km hill road to facilitate transportation between the temple and the foothills.

On Sunday, the temple administration arranged for two extra private vehicles to help manage the crowd. Despite this, tensions arose as many devotees waited for over an hour for bus service at both the foothills and the temple. A devotee shared a video on social media, noting that he took a bus ticket at 11.36 am but did not see any buses until 12.15 pm. Many families with children and elderly people were left waiting for extended periods to reach the temple.