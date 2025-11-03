Sengottaiyan removed for betraying AIADMK: Dindigul Sreenivasan

MADURAI: AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan said that K A Sengottaiyan was removed for betrayal, and he was eliminated for joining the group, which includes O Panneerselvam, who mentioned that the DMK will win the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said, “Sengottaiyan is making bizarre claims when it comes to party leadership and seniority. Just because he is a senior, it does not make him eligible for top positions in the party. Sengottaiyan has one eligibility but Edappadi K Palaniswami has all the eligibility to become the Chief Minister. Oddly, Sengottaiyan claimed that he had had the opportunity of becoming the CM twice. Nobody leaves such an opportunity. I wonder how he left such an amazing opportunity."

He added, “Sengottaiyan was removed from his ministerial post by former AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa. During Jayalalithaa’s leadership, he wished to become the CM, and this message was transferred to her by the cadres of Erode. This cost him his post. Members who are removed from AIADMK will not get a chance to rejoin the party. There is no reason to make them rejoin the party.”

He further said, “Several AIADMK members lost their winning chances in the past elections due to traitors. Palaniswami has clearly mentioned these details with evidence. Sengottaiyan was removed for betrayal and for joining groups that included O Panneerselvam. Sengottaiyan was a king inside the AIADMK. By joining the other group, he became a slave.”