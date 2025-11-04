CM Stalin dares PM Modi to repeat ‘hate speeches against TN’ in state

DHARMAPURI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday threw down a political gauntlet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking him to come to Tamil Nadu and repeat the “hate speeches against TN” he made during his recent campaign in Bihar.

“Does he (PM) have the guts to make the same speech in TN?” Stalin was speaking after attending a marriage reception of Dharmapuri MP A Mani’s son at a private venue along the Dharmapuri Pennagaram road.

At a poll rally in Bihar, Modi had alleged that the DMK was harassing people from Bihar.

The PM had expressed hatred against Tamil Nadu “for electoral gains in Bihar”, the CM said, adding that it was nothing but “vote politics”.

“Whatever efforts the union government may make, the BJP cannot do anything in Tamil Nadu, it cannot establish a presence in TN. The BJP is enraged by its own failures, which is why PM Modi was promoting hate speeches against TN in Bihar.

The PM is putting up an act for vote politics. Can the PM make the same statement he made in Bihar here in Tamil Nadu? Will he make the same speech? Does he have the guts to do so?

Stalin also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of setting up a plot in the name of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This is nothing but to “remove actual voters from the electoral list”.

“We are trying to put a stop to this (SIR). We had gathered leaders from various political parties and passed a resolution to oppose this. Everyone who participated in the meeting expressed their desire for a fair election.