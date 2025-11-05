Madurai corporations faces heat as ‘dirtiest city’ tag resurfaces

MADURAI: Madurai has come under public glare after the Swachh Survekshan 2025 rankings resurfaced on social media, branding it among the dirtiest cities in the country. The renewed attention has triggered sharp criticism from residents over poor sanitation, waste management, and civic upkeep across the temple city.

According to the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 report released in July, Madurai ranked last among 40 cities in the 10-lakh-plus population category, scoring 4,823 out of 12,500 marks.

While the city secured full marks for cleanliness in market areas, water bodies, and residential zones, it performed poorly in key parameters- waste generation versus processing (4%), cleanliness of public toilets (3%), door-to-door collection (37%), source segregation (26%), and remediation of dumpsites (25%).

The city’s poor showing, which went largely unnoticed earlier, resurfaced recently, sparking outrage over the corporation’s handling of waste and sanitation.

Corporation defends measures

Refuting the criticism, corporation officials said several initiatives were underway to address shortcomings. “Madurai generates around 850-900 tonnes of waste a day, nearly 60% of which is wet waste. To improve processing, 30 micro compost centres have been activated- each handling one to three tonnes daily compared to less than a tonne earlier,” said a senior official. Officials added that the remaining waste is processed through biomining at the Vellakkal dumping yard, where a biogas plant is under construction to treat waste.

Public toilet maintenance

Responding to the city’s low score for public toilet cleanliness, officials said Madurai has achieved ODF++ certification (Open Defecation Free Plus Plus). “All public toilets are maintained properly, and ward-level officers have been deputed for supervision. Facilities at bus stands and public places are inspected regularly,” an official said.