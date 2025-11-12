India nineth among nations hit by climate change: Global Risk Index

CHENNAI: India ranks among the ten countries most affected by extreme weather events over the past three decades, according to the latest Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2026 released by Germanwatch at COP30 in Belém, Brazil. Covering data from 1995 to 2024, the index places India ninth, highlighting its growing vulnerability to heat waves, floods and cyclones that have intensified under global warming.

During this period, India endured nearly 430 extreme weather events, from deadly heat waves and intense monsoons to devastating cyclones, resulting in over 80,000 deaths, 1.3 billion people affected, and economic losses of nearly $170 billion (inflation-adjusted). The report identifies India as a country suffering from “continuous climate threats”, where recurring disasters leave little time for recovery before the next event strikes.

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoons continue to cause widespread destruction, as seen in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, 2019 monsoon floods and recurring deluges in Assam and Kerala. Meanwhile, heat waves with temperatures near 50’C, as recorded in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have become more frequent and prolonged. Cyclones such as Amphan (2020), Fani (2019) and Hudhud (2014) caused extensive human and economic losses, hitting vulnerable coastal communities.