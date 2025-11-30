At least 11 dead, over 20 injured after government buses collide in TN's Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: At least 11 people were killed and over 20 injured after two government buses collided on the Thirupattur-Karaikudi main road in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

According to sources, the buses --one travelling from Kangeyam in Tiruppur to Karaikudi, and the other from Karaikudi in Sivaganga to Dindigul-- had a head-on collision around 5 pm.

Eight people died on the spot while three people succumbed to injuries at the Thirupattur Government Hospital. The police are yet to confirm the names of the deceased.

The injured have been taken to the Karaikudi and Thirupattur GH, Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Upon learning of the incident, police personnel from the Natchiyapuram police station along with a team of fire and rescue service personnel, rushed to the spot.

SP Shiva Prasad inspected the spot, and Natchiyapuram police have launched an inquiry into the cause of the accident.

(This is a developing story)