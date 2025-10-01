Sewage channel under airport runway to be revamped at a cost of Rs 93 crore in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have been working to finalise a design to construct an underground drainage canal attached with a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to manage the natural drainage canal that passes under a section of the runway inside the Coimbatore International Airport.

The airport authorities said the project is estimated at a cost of Rs 93 crore by the civic body and discussions are on to decide between the box culvert method and the pipeline method to lay piplelines for the discharge of treated sewage out of the airport campus.

After bringing the drainage out of the runway, the water is planned to be released in the natural drain leading to the Aachankulam tank. The Airport authorities suggest that this measure is needed as the untreated sewage emits foul odour and attracts birds that could affect the air operations on the runway.

Sources said the Coimbatore corporation has already proposed to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) to treat waste water flowing through a natural drain that passes through the premises of Coimbatore International Airport.

On the southern side of the airport, a section of the compound wall is fitted with iron grills to allow the flow of water from a natural drain that enters from the north crossing Avinashi Road. This collects sewage from around five wards up to Nehru Nagar, Tidal Park, and other areas.

However, with sewage mixing into the channel, plastic and solid waste accumulate on the grills, blocking the flow and letting only water pass through. The sewage, which travels inside the airport for around 600 meters, goes underground only at the runway and other areas and is covered with green sheets.

The untreated sewage has led to foul odour spreading across the airport and nearby residential areas. Additionally, the stagnation outside the Airport compound attracts birds posing a threat to air operations, according to airport sources.

"Hence, we demand that the civic body treat the sewage and let it inside the premises in a closed channel. As the preliminary works for the airport expansion are underway, the sewage management is also to be addressed earlier. However, the confusion persists about who is going to fund it. Bringing it under the part of the Airport expansion project is one of the options," sources said.