TVK stampede: TN government refutes charges with video clippings

CHENNAI: Facing repeated questions from the opposition and social media scrutiny over alleged lapses in the Karur stampede, the state government on Tuesday deployed a team of officials to blunt the charges regarding site approval, police deployment, and power outage at the TVK’s Saturday event addressed by Vijay.

At a media briefing at the secretariat, revenue secretary P Amudha, home secretary Dheeraj Kumar, health secretary P Senthil Kumar and Head of Police Force (HoPF in-charge) G Venkataraman and ADGP (L&O) Davidson Devasirvatham shared videos, with timestamps, to support their claims.

TVK’s preferred venue rejected due to proximity to petrol bunk: Official

The cadres were seen climbing on the roof of shops and houses in Namakkal and Karur. The officials rejected allegations of insufficient security deployment, wrong choice of venue for the rally, deliberate disruption by ambulances, and showed cadres driving very close to Vijay’s campaign vehicle, several TVK supporters falling into the generator room in Karur, and other scenes of mayhem at the event.

Though TVK projected a crowd of 10,000 in their letter seeking permission, police deployed 500 cops at a ratio of 1 cop for 20 people, which was more than double the standard deployment of 1 cop for 50 people for “high risk” crowds, Davidson said. This was because the cops estimated a crowd of 20,000 to turn up based on the leader’s previous rallies, he added. He also said the crowd could have swelled to 25,000 to 30,000 when Vijay was delivering his speech.