Three die as car hits median & catches fire in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Three youth died and two others were injured as a car caught fire after hitting a median and collided with a lorry on the Chennai–Tiruchy national highway near Vikravandi on Thursday morning.

Police identified the deceased as M Samsudeen (23) of Triplicane, K Rishi (25) of Kolathur, and J Mohan (25) of Pattabiram. The injured were M Abdul Azeez (25), Samsudeen’s brother and the car’s driver, and M Deepak (25) of Kolathur.

According to police, the five friends, employed at different private firms and a bank in Chennai, were on a trip to Munnar in Kerala.