TN man dies by suicide after killing wife

NAMAKKAL: A murder-suicide has shocked a neighbourhood in Sandhaipet in Namakkal early on Wednesday. A 47-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their home and committed suicide.

The deceased were Boopathy and Kalaiselvi (37), residents of Pudur in Namakkal. Police said Boopathy was engaged in the lorry body-building business in the town. The couple's daughter, named Maheshwari, was reportedly present in the house during the gruesome incidents. Police stated that she was locked in a room then.

Police sources also stated that Boopathy had been under emotional strain following the death of his son, Dineshkumar, who drowned in a well three years ago. After this tragedy, Boopathy reportedly had frequent disputes with his wife, sometimes aggravated by alcohol consumption. It is suspected it was during one such argument early Wednesday morning that Boopathy allegedly attacked his wife.

Boopathy slit Kalaiselvi's throat and hanged himself. Neighbours heard cries for help and immediately alerted the police, added police sources.

Namakkal police officials arrived and sent the bodies to the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

Police confirmed that a formal case has been registered and are currently conducting a detailed investigation. Authorities are examining all possible circumstances that may have led to the deaths. Witnesses and neighbours are being questioned to gather more information regarding the events leading up to the incident.