BJP MP Anurag Thakur writes to CM Stalin, seeks detailed report on Karur stampede

CHENNAI: BJP MP Anurag Thakur has written to Chief Minister M K Stalin, asking the officers concerned to furnish a report on the Karur stampede that killed 41 people. He also urged the CM to take complete charge of the situation. Thakur was part of the NDA’s eight-member MPs’ delegation, headed by Hema Malini, which visited Karur a few days ago to probe the incident.

In the letter dated October 1, Thakur asked for the report covering: The primary reasons for the incident, crowd management measures, and cause analysis. He asked in detail what were the primary factors and the sequence of events that led to the stampede, what arrangements and precautionary measures were taken by the administration and law enforcement agencies to regulate and manage the crowd, and what were the lapses or unforeseen circumstances contributed to the tragedy despite preventive actions.

He also stated that serious questions were in the people’s minds regarding the reasons and circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

He wrote in the letter, “I request you to suggest and share the measures planned by the state government to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.”“Has there been a timeline defined for submitting a comprehensive report on this incident, and we urge that the findings should be made public,” he stated. When asked about the BJP MP’s letter, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said, “The chief minister need not reply to him, as the matter is before the court and hence sub judice.”