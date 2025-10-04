Brown planthopper infestation spreads in kuruvai paddy fields, farmers issued advisory

NAGAPATTINAM: Having rained heavily the previous night, R Jayanthi (42) of Palaiyur was prepared to see her kuruvai paddy raised on about five acres slanted when heading to the fields for inspection on an early morning last week. What she, however, saw gave her “quite a heartache”: the paddy had wilted and yellowed, succumbing to hopper burn caused by brown planthoppers, locally known as pugaiyan.
According to a district agriculture and farmers' welfare department official, 7% to 8% of the seasonal paddy cultivation undertaken on 30,217 hectares in the district has come under brown planthopper attack.
“After it rains at night, farmers should drain the water from the fields the next day. They, however, fail to do so. The damp fields and the morning heat create perfect conditions for the planthoppers to breed,” the official pointed out.
The brown planthopper feeds at the base of the paddy, sucking the sap.
While mentioning the pest infestation most prominent in the kuruvai paddy cultivation undertaken in Kilvelur, Thalainayar and Keelayur blocks, the official said block-wise damage assessment and the number of farmers affected will commence in a few days.
To prevent the infestation, farmers should walk amid the crop at least once every 15 days. This allows airflow and exposes the paddy to the sun, which can prevent rapid spread of the pest, the official explained.
Closed canopies and densely seeded crops create conditions favourable for the planthoppers. Lack of wind is another factor that supports the pest’s rapid growth and its population increase, the official added.
Further, the official said that at least a foot’s gap should be maintained for every three metres of crops planted.
Pointing out that planthoppers thrive where there is a high concentration of urea in the field, the agriculture official said, “To remove them, farmers should mix rice husk with kerosene and spread it across the affected areas to kill the pest.”
Meanwhile, with the brown planthopper infestation finding mention during the farmers’ grievance redressal meeting held last month, the district agriculture department has issued the following advisory to control the pest attack in paddy fields: create a one-foot gap for every eight feet throughout the field to allow airflow and sun exposure.
Drain stagnant water from the fields to disrupt the pest’s breeding environment. Avoid excessive urea application, as over-fertilisation promotes lush vegetation that attracts the pest and increases crop vulnerability. Apply neem oil-based pesticides at a concentration of 3 ml per litre of water, spraying thoroughly across affected areas for effective pest control.