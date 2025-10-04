IIT-Madras rolls out internship, job readiness programme

CHENNAI: With an aim to boost employability among engineering and diploma students, IIT Madras has launched the National Internship, Placement Training, and Assessment (NIPTA) initiative. Spearheaded by the IIT-M Shaastra Magazine, the programme aims to set a nationwide standard for internship and job readiness, according to a statement issued by IIT.

The programme targets third and final-year engineering students, diploma holders, and recent graduates, offering them free training resources and a nominal-fee assessment. Participants will receive video lectures, sample questions, and curated preparation material before appearing for a three-hour, in-person, proctored assessment. The test will evaluate branch-specific technical knowledge, mathematical aptitude, logical reasoning, and communication skills.

“IIT-M For All is our motto, and NIPTA embodies that spirit by making opportunities accessible to every student across the country,” said IIT-M director V Kamakoti.

Srikanth Vedantam, editorial board chair of Shaastra Magazine, said NIPTA introduces a transparent and measurable way to assess employability.

Students who take the assessment will receive certificates from IIT-M, offering both self-assessment and a credible skill validation for recruiters. The institute also plans to host a National Job and Internship Mela in early 2026 to connect assessed students with employers.