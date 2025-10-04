Rise in admissions in Madurai corporation schools during Vijayadasami

MADURAI: Madurai Corporation schools have witnessed nearly a two-fold increase in student enrolment this Vijayadasami (October 2), recording 121 new admissions for the 2025-2026 academic year, compared to 65 the previous year.

Out of the fresh intake, corporation officials said 78 students were admitted to lower kindergarten, 22 to upper kindergarten, and 21 across classes 1 to 8. The surge in admissions indicated a "clear revival of interest among parents" in civic body-run schools.

The corporation oversees 64 schools, including primary, middle, high and higher secondary institutions, with kindergarten classes functioning at 41 schools. The officials attributed the admission surge to the state government's schemes and academic and skill-oriented initiatives, including NEET and competitive exam coaching, free German language classes, inclusive education for differently-abled students, ITI skill programmes, smart classrooms and high-tech laboratories. Cultural and creative events, ranging from music, art, theatre to sports, are also being conducted to nurture talent, they said, highlighting the CM's Breakfast Scheme, free learning aids, footwear, textbooks and uniforms provided to students. They added that infrastructure upgrade works for new classrooms, science laboratories and Anganwadi centres are underway at several schools.

Civic officials said the rise in admissions proves that corporation schools are steadily overcoming their image problem. An official said, "Our focus is on integrating education, skills, sports and health. Parents are recognising this, and the response this year is very encouraging."