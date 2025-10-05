After long wait, cops get CCMC nod to use traffic booths

COIMBATORE: After a long struggle, the Coimbatore city police obtained permission from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to use the new police traffic booths, which remain unused for over a year in many parts of the city.

The city administration first stopped the project, citing norms to display advertisements, but have now allowed it after requests from the police department, said sources.

In many parts of the city, regular traffic lights have been replaced with U-turns and roundabouts. This helps people travel faster, but traffic snarls still occur. Even with traffic signals, these snarls can only be managed well when a traffic police officer is stationed. While the police department set up booths with air conditioners, toilets, and public announcement systems in many locations, they were left unused as it took a long time to obtain permission from the city administration.

Sources said the city police and a private company set up 69 traffic booths at busy road crossings, each costing Rs 2.5 lakh. However, 54 booths are unused as they lack power connections.