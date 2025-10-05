Livestock deaths in stray dog attacks: Farmers press for 2nd round of compensation

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Chief Minister has been urged to take action to provide a second phase of compensation to farmers who lost their livestock in attacks by stray dogs even as the menace continues unabated in Tiruppur and Erode districts.
Minister MP Saminathan and collectors of these two districts have written to the CM in this regard.
They have mentioned that compensation of Rs 54.93 lakh is to be paid for 1,384 cattle in Tiruppur district and Rs 32 lakh for 1,057 cattle in Erode district.
On Friday morning, 10 goats were killed by stray dogs at Puraya Goundan Valasu village in Kangeyam in Tiruppur district. Farmers protested for the second day on Saturday demanding compensation for those goats. Revenue department officials and police held talks with them.
P Velusamy, President of the PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, who led the protest, said, "The killing of livestock by stray dogs is an unending pain. Earlier, due to our protests, a compensation of Rs 14.97 lakh was given to the livestock that died in Tiruppur district during the period from October 24, 2024 to March 20, 2025. But we are currently seeking compensation for livestock that died between January 1, 2024, and October 23, 2024, and for livestock that died in 2025 after the compensation was paid."
"The Tamil Nadu government and the district administration should take steps to quickly pay compensation to farmers as they have been affected badly due to the loss of livestock in attacks by strays. The livelihood of most farmers depended on them," he added.
In the letter written to the Chief Minister and ministers concerned, Minister Saminathan has sought appropriate compensation for farmers in Tiruppur and Erode districts.
"Farmers suffer huge economic losses and untold sorrow as stray dogs kill livestock. Also, the farmers affected by this are staging a series of protests demanding immediate compensation. The first phase of compensation has already been paid in Tiruppur district. However, compensation of Rs 54.93 lakh for 1,384 cattle lost in Tiruppur district from January 1, 2024 to October 23, 2024 and from March 21 to September 19 of the current year is pending," the letter dated September 29 states.
"In Erode, compensation of Rs 32 lakh is pending for 1,057 cattle lost from January 26 to August 31 this year. Therefore, appropriate action should be taken in this regard," the Minister added.
Similarly, Tiruppur Collector Manish Narnaware and Erode Collector S Kandasamy have also written letters to the government.
Attempts to contact animal husbandry department officials of Tiruppur to find out when relief is likely to be paid were unsuccessful.