Livestock deaths in stray dog attacks: Farmers press for 2nd round of compensation

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Chief Minister has been urged to take action to provide a second phase of compensation to farmers who lost their livestock in attacks by stray dogs even as the menace continues unabated in Tiruppur and Erode districts.

Minister MP Saminathan and collectors of these two districts have written to the CM in this regard.

They have mentioned that compensation of Rs 54.93 lakh is to be paid for 1,384 cattle in Tiruppur district and Rs 32 lakh for 1,057 cattle in Erode district.

On Friday morning, 10 goats were killed by stray dogs at Puraya Goundan Valasu village in Kangeyam in Tiruppur district. Farmers protested for the second day on Saturday demanding compensation for those goats. Revenue department officials and police held talks with them.

P Velusamy, President of the PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, who led the protest, said, "The killing of livestock by stray dogs is an unending pain. Earlier, due to our protests, a compensation of Rs 14.97 lakh was given to the livestock that died in Tiruppur district during the period from October 24, 2024 to March 20, 2025. But we are currently seeking compensation for livestock that died between January 1, 2024, and October 23, 2024, and for livestock that died in 2025 after the compensation was paid."