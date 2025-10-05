No takers for adoption at Salem zoo

SALEM: Nearly a year and a half after its launch, the 'Adopt Your Animal' scheme at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem is struggling to find takers. Since the initiative began in May 2023, only one adoption took place - a Sambar deer adopted by a private educational institution in Salem for a month. After that brief start, the scheme has remained inactive for over 16 months, leaving the animals waiting for foster parents.

Located at the foothills of the Shevaroy Hills, Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, Salem's only zoo, was established in 1981. Spread over 135.68 hectares, the park is home to 301 animals of 21 species and attracts about 2.7 lakh visitors annually. Of these, 10 are bird species, seven mammals and four reptiles.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classification, the park shelters four vulnerable species and five near-threatened species, while the remaining twelve species fall under the least concern category. Most of the zoo's inhabitants are native, though a few exotic birds have been introduced to add diversity.

The adoption programme, modelled after similar efforts in larger zoos, was intended to involve the public in animal welfare by allowing individuals, institutions or corporates to sponsor feeding and upkeep. Despite its potential, the response in Salem has been muted.