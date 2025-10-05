No takers for adoption at Salem zoo

SALEM: Nearly a year and a half after its launch, the 'Adopt Your Animal' scheme at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem is struggling to find takers. Since the initiative began in May 2023, only one adoption took place - a Sambar deer adopted by a private educational institution in Salem for a month. After that brief start, the scheme has remained inactive for over 16 months, leaving the animals waiting for foster parents.
Located at the foothills of the Shevaroy Hills, Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, Salem's only zoo, was established in 1981. Spread over 135.68 hectares, the park is home to 301 animals of 21 species and attracts about 2.7 lakh visitors annually. Of these, 10 are bird species, seven mammals and four reptiles.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classification, the park shelters four vulnerable species and five near-threatened species, while the remaining twelve species fall under the least concern category. Most of the zoo's inhabitants are native, though a few exotic birds have been introduced to add diversity.
The adoption programme, modelled after similar efforts in larger zoos, was intended to involve the public in animal welfare by allowing individuals, institutions or corporates to sponsor feeding and upkeep. Despite its potential, the response in Salem has been muted.
R Sasikumar, Forest Range Officer of the park, said officials have been working to bring the scheme to public attention. "We are making enough efforts to reach out to people. Whenever visitors come to the zoo, we tell them about the scheme," he said. "We also run ads on social media; yet, the response is not positive. We are trying to understand why people here are uninterested, while larger zoos like Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai have succeeded."
R Selvakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests and Assistant Director of the zoo, said several measures have been attempted since the scheme's launch, including newspaper and digital advertisements. But despite the outreach, recognition has remained low.
He noted that one reason for the lack of public response could be the zoo's absence of large, charismatic species."One main reason why people don't show interest is because we don't have large carnivores or big cats yet," Selvakumar said. "Across Tamil Nadu, we have seen film stars and noted personalities adopt animals in major zoos. Now, the process is ongoing to upgrade our park to a medium-sized zoo. Once completed, we'll be eligible to acquire species like tigers, leopards and sloth bears - animals that can spark greater public interest."
The park management also plans to recognise adopters publicly, with appreciation plates near animal enclosures engraved with their names.
Feeding and maintenance costs vary among species - from Rs 100 per day for smaller birds to Rs 600 for larger reptiles, while others range between Rs 200 and Rs 500, depending on their diet and care needs.
As Kurumbapatti awaits its upgrade and continues its outreach efforts, officials remain hopeful the scheme will eventually take root.