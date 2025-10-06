Heavy rain to lash Tamil Nadu districts for three days

CHENNAI: Even as the state prepares for the transition from southwest to northeast monsoon, heavy rain has been forecast across several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts of TN, and Puducherry on Monday.

A similar warning has been issued for Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Tirupattur districts on Tuesday, and for the ghat areas of Coimbatore district, along with the Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry, on Wednesday.

An official from the RMC said the rainfall the state has been receiving since October 1 will be accounted for under the northeast monsoon. “The southwest monsoon is yet to withdraw. Usually, the northeast monsoon commences in the third week of October,” the official added.