Heavy rain to lash Tamil Nadu districts for three days

CHENNAI: Even as the state prepares for the transition from southwest to northeast monsoon, heavy rain has been forecast across several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts of TN, and Puducherry on Monday.
A similar warning has been issued for Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Tirupattur districts on Tuesday, and for the ghat areas of Coimbatore district, along with the Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry, on Wednesday.
An official from the RMC said the rainfall the state has been receiving since October 1 will be accounted for under the northeast monsoon. “The southwest monsoon is yet to withdraw. Usually, the northeast monsoon commences in the third week of October,” the official added.
‘Most parts of TN to receive normal rainfall’
“However, for statistical purposes, rainfall under the southwest monsoon is calculated only up to September 30,” the official said. According to the long-range forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the northeast monsoon (October-December 2025), most parts of TN — except districts in the extreme south — along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall (44cm-50cm).
The extreme southern parts of TN, however, may experience normal to below-normal rainfall during this period, the forecast added. Tamil Nadu recorded 326.2mm of rainfall between June and September this year during the southwest monsoon, just 1% below normal (328.5mm). Two districts received large excess rainfall, nine districts had excess, 16 recorded normal rainfall, while 11 were deficient and two largely deficient.