Huge influx of devotees raises risk of stampede on Tiruvannamalai girivalam path in TN

CHENNAI: Once a quiet town in northern Tamil Nadu, Tiruvannamalai has now become a potential hotspot for stampedes owing to the steady influx of devotees, particularly from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With every inch of space occupied with devotees, the girivalam (pilgrimage walk) path, the Arunachaleswarar temple and Tiruvannamalai railway station are showing signs of becoming potential disaster zones. The temple which witnessed large gatherings only during Karthigai Deepam and the girivalam days until 2021, is now receiving massive crowds on weekends and extended holidays as well.

Regular visitors who spoke to TNIE recalled witnessing multiple minor stampedes on the girivalam path over the past three years, frequently leading to people fainting from dehydration and prolonged walking, particularly when Pournami falls on weekends or public holidays. Also, with the shortage of bus and train services to Tirupati and Chennai, Tiruvannamalai railway station becomes completely packed, and passengers encounter near-stampede situations every Pournami.

“It took nearly 11 hours to complete the 14-km girivalam in April 2024 when the crowd was estimated at around 25 lakh people. In at least four stretches, I found myself trapped in stampede-like situations as ambulances tried to make their way through the dense crowd to reach people who had fainted,” recalled Siva Bharathi, 43, a resident of Chennai. “After that, I no longer took my kids to Tiruvannamalai,” added Bharathi.