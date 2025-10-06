TVK chief Vijay shouldn’t have left venue after Karur tragedy: Brinda Karat

COIMBATORE: “It would have been better if the organiser and leader (referring to TVK) of that meeting had not left the venue (Karur) in such haste,” CPM senior leader Brinda Karat said here on Sunday. She was responding to a question about the Karur stampede while meeting reporters at the Coimbatore airport on her way to attend a conference at Palani.

“The court also commented on it, and it is very distressing that a leader had left the spot where an accident that claimed the lives of over 40 people had occurred. I cannot imagine how a leader can leave a venue like that,” she said. When asked about political interference in the Karur stampede, she said, “I don’t think we should play politics with such an incident. When a tragedy such as this occurs, it is important to identify the reasons behind it and stand in solidarity with families.”

She was glad that CM MK Stalin reached the spot without any delay that day and met with the families, and added that CPM party heads had also met the families and expressed their condolences.

“We are awaiting the inquiry report on the reasons behind the incident. The state government would do justice to families,” she said. When asked about opposition parties demanding a CBI inquiry into the Karur stampede, she said that it was not required, as an inquiry was already under way.