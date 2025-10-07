Deprivation of statehood has affected development of Puducherry, former Union Minister Jagathrakshagan

PUDUCHERRY: The prolonged denial of full statehood has significantly impeded the development of Puducherry, said DMK Propaganda Secretary and former Union Minister S. Jagathrakshagan, MP, on Monday.

Addressing the media after launching the party’s membership drive under the slogan “Prosperous Puducherry, Strong Puducherry” across five assembly constituencies, Jagathrakshagan asserted that Puducherry had long been neglected in terms of both status and central funding.

“While other states like Goa receive thousands of crores in funds, Puducherry continues to be denied statehood,” he said.

Criticising the Puducherry government for its lack of progress, he remarked, “Not a single factory has come up in Puducherry. In contrast, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is bringing in new industries to Tamil Nadu almost every day.”

Jagathrakshagan stated that the DMK has traditionally maintained a strong base in Puducherry, and the current campaign aims to further consolidate that presence. “This is about building a strong and prosperous Puducherry,” he said, adding that the party already has at least 60 enthusiastic potential candidates for the 30 Assembly constituencies.

Commenting on alliance dynamics in the Union Territory, he clarified that any decision regarding the DMK–Congress alliance would be made solely by DMK President M.K. Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “I have come here as the ambassador of DMK. Only our leader Stalin will make party-level decisions,” he asserted.