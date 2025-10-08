Karur probe panel to assess TVK's compliance with event rules

CHENNAI: The one-member commission constituted by the state government to inquire into the stampede at the rally of actor and TVK president Vijay in Karur in September 27 that led to the death of 41 people has been specially asked to inquire into the extent to which the party complied with the conditions imposed while granting permission for the event.

This is besides the other Terms of Reference (ToR) given for the commission headed by retired judge of the Madras High Court Aruna Jagadeesan. The first of the four points in the ToR is to inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the stampede at the “propaganda meeting” at Velusamypuram in Karur, and to “fix responsibility for the lapses which led to the tragedy”.

Importantly, the second point delved into inquiring into the manner in which the TVK functionaries handled the event. “Review of permissions given and extent of compliance of permission, regulations by the event organisers,” it said.

The other two points in the ToR dealt with studying the existing rules and regulations for granting permission and the standard operating procedures (SOP) for political parties while organising meetings or rallies to ensure protection to the life of the people and property.

It also asked the commission to suggest preventive measures to avert such occurrences in the future. The panel has been asked to complete its inquiry and submit its report in English and Tamil to the government within three months from September 28, 2025, when the notification to constitute the commission, issued by Public Secretary Reeta Harish Thakkar, was published in the gazette.