Karur probe panel to assess TVK's compliance with event rules

CHENNAI: The one-member commission constituted by the state government to inquire into the stampede at the rally of actor and TVK president Vijay in Karur in September 27 that led to the death of 41 people has been specially asked to inquire into the extent to which the party complied with the conditions imposed while granting permission for the event.
This is besides the other Terms of Reference (ToR) given for the commission headed by retired judge of the Madras High Court Aruna Jagadeesan. The first of the four points in the ToR is to inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the stampede at the “propaganda meeting” at Velusamypuram in Karur, and to “fix responsibility for the lapses which led to the tragedy”.
Importantly, the second point delved into inquiring into the manner in which the TVK functionaries handled the event. “Review of permissions given and extent of compliance of permission, regulations by the event organisers,” it said.
The other two points in the ToR dealt with studying the existing rules and regulations for granting permission and the standard operating procedures (SOP) for political parties while organising meetings or rallies to ensure protection to the life of the people and property.
It also asked the commission to suggest preventive measures to avert such occurrences in the future. The panel has been asked to complete its inquiry and submit its report in English and Tamil to the government within three months from September 28, 2025, when the notification to constitute the commission, issued by Public Secretary Reeta Harish Thakkar, was published in the gazette.
Also, the panel’s findings and recommendations do not carry legal binding, sources said, adding that the findings on whether TVK violated the conditions or regulations of the police could potentially implicate the party functionaries and even Vijay himself. It will be up to the state government to decide whether to act on the commission’s recommendations, fully or partially.
After the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced that detailed guidelines for public meetings, rallies, gatherings, and crowd management would be framed after consulting stakeholders, and that a comprehensive SOP would be prepared for TN.
Though Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commenced her inquiry on September 28 itself, questions were raised from certain sections as to why the ToR was not made public earlier.
ToR for one-member commission
Inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the stampede and to fix responsibility for the lapses
Review of permissions given and extent of compliance by the event organisers
Study the existing rules, regulations and SOP
Suggest preventive measures
Commission empowered to summon anyone, enter into buildings, seize documents and other evidence related to the incident under Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 To submit report in three months from September 28
VCK to provide Rs 50K each to families of Karur stampede victims
Chennai: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday announced that the party will provide Rs 50,000 each to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent stampede at Veluchamypuram in Karur. The relief will be distributed on October 11.
Expressing deep grief over the loss of 41 lives, Thirumavalavan and senior VCK functionaries paid floral tributes to the portraits of the victims at the party headquarters in Chennai.
He urged the state government to increase its compensation and also provide a government job to one family member of each victim. Reiterating that VCK’s criticism was not personal, Thirumavalavan said,
“We did not demand Vijay’s arrest. Our criticism was only because he failed to take moral responsibility for the tragedy.” He added that the party harboured no animosity towards the actor.