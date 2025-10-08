Man dies after mistaking larvicide for water at health centre

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 53 -year-old man who visited the urban primary health centre (UPHC) at Vadiveeswaram in Nagercoil for treatment drank a larvicide (abate solution) mistaking it for drinking water on October 1. He was admitted to Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital but died without responding to treatment on Tuesday.

Police identified the individual as Baskaran (53) of Kottar. Alleging negligence, Baskaran’s family lodged a complaint at the Kottar police station.

According to them, Baskaran went to the UPHC on October 1 to undergo treatment for fever and diarrhea. The health staff gave him tablets and told him to take it. Instead of water, he drank the larvicide that was placed near the drinking water dispenser.

A health department officer told TNIE that hospital staff showed him the RO drinking water dispenser. But he went into the store room and drank the larvicide. A senior officer said a case of unnatural death has been registered under section 194 of BNSS. The body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem.