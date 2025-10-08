TN's wild elephant population sees steady growth, reaches 3,170

CHENNAI: The state’s wild elephant population has recorded a modest yet steady increase, with the latest Synchronized Elephant Population Estimation (SEPE) 2025 recording 3,170 elephants, up from 3,063 last year.

The state’s elephant population density is estimated at 0.35 to 0.37 elephants per square kilometre, consistent with earlier surveys conducted in 2010, 2017, 2023, and 2024.

According to the report, the Nilgiris and Coimbatore elephant reserves continue to support the highest densities in the state. Within these reserves, six forest divisions — Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (Udhagai and Masinagudi ranges), Gudalur, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (Hassanur and Sathyamangalam ranges), Hosur, and Coimbatore — harbour a substantial proportion of the population. Together, these contiguous habitats sustain an estimated 2,450 elephants, accounting for 70-80% of Tamil Nadu’s total population.

This population forms part of the Nilgiri-Eastern Ghats landscape, one of the largest contiguous elephant ranges in Asia, extending into neighbouring Karnataka and Kerala.

The report notes that minor fluctuations in elephant numbers between years are expected, as elephants migrate across states in response to seasonal variations in rain, water, and fodder availability.

A key methodological aspect highlighted in the report concerns the dung decay rate, a critical factor in estimating elephant density through the indirect dung-count method.

The study cautions that applying a single decay rate (0.0097 dung piles/day) derived from Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary to all forest divisions may introduce errors due to regional and seasonal variations. It recommends division-wise dung decay studies to improve accuracy in future estimates.