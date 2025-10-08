WSAI AI conclave launches cutting-edge tech

CHENNAI: The Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) at IIT Madras hosted an AI Conclave, bringing together leading researchers, technologists, and policymakers to unveil cutting-edge initiatives focused on responsible, inclusive, and locally-relevant artificial intelligence.

A key highlight was the launch of PolicyBot, an open-source system designed to simplify the interpretation of complex policy documents.

In a significant step toward bias detection in AI, the IndiCASA Dataset was introduced by the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), WSAI, and IIT-M. The dataset comprises 2,500 human-validated sentences reflecting stereotypes and their anti-stereotypical counterparts across caste, gender, religion, disability, and socioeconomic status. COIN (Co-Intelligence) Network, a global collaborative was launched by WSAI to reimagine the role of AI across five key domains: planet, society, economy, technology, and governance.

Conclave on AI Governance is an official pre-summit event of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit in February.