CM Stalin to launch Rs 73 lakh development project at Puliyancholai to enhance tourist facilities

TIRUCHY: In what is expected to enhance visitors’ experience, the district tourism department will likely commence development works to the tune of Rs 73 lakh at Puliyancholai next week. According to officials, the chief minister will launch the project for improving infrastructure and introducing visitor-friendly features at the tourist spot situated on the foothills of the Kolli Hills.

Puliyancholai, located about 76 kilometres from Tiruchy city, is popular for its greenery, serene waterfalls and natural spring. Following proposals from district tourism officials, the state government granted approval for development of the tourist spot and recently allocated Rs 73 lakh for the project.

A senior official with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), whose engineering division will execute the project, told TNIE that the development works include installation of adequate lighting, building new toilets, ensuring steady supply of potable water through borewells, construction of walkways, and upgrading the children's park with play equipment and benches.

Landscaping and other beautification works will also be undertaken. Mentioning the visitor footfall having increased following a boost to the flow at the waterfalls from the recent rains, tourism enthusiast N Saravanan said the development works are expected to promote eco-friendly tourism and provide a safer, cleaner and more enjoyable experience for families, including children.