Form TN heritage panel in four weeks, Madras High Court tells govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the state government to constitute the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission within four weeks, as stipulated under the Tamil Nadu Heritage Act.

A special division bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and S Sounthar, dealing with temple-related cases, issued the order while hearing the petitions, including the one filed by temple activist TR Ramesh, challenging certain constructions carried out inside and outside Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple.

Citing the provisions in the Act, it said a statutory authority is necessary to advise in matters relating to identification, restoration, and preservation of heritage buildings including temples, and in matters relating to development and engineering operations which are likely to affect any heritage building.

“If that being the objective of the TN Heritage Commission Act, and the Act also given effect from March 1, 2024, why has the state government not constituted the commission,” the bench asked.

Pointing out that one-and-a-half years have passed after bringing the Act into force and many issues relating to restoration and developmental activities relating to heritage structures including temples have to be referred to this commission, the bench said it is imminent that the state government must come forward immediately to form the commission.