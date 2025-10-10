Misuse of SC/STquota: LPG tanker owners launch indefinite strike

NAMAKKAL: Thousands of LPG tanker owners across South India launched an indefinite strike from Thursday, protesting the alleged misuse of the SC/ST reservation system in the tender process.

The South Zone LPG Tanker Owners Association, headquartered in Namakkal, represents over 6,300 tankers operating across six states, with around 5,600 vehicles contracted to major oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Association president K Sundarrajan raised concerns that some individuals from the general category are bypassing the reservation system by exploiting "Agreement to Sale" (ATS) arrangements, which are part of the 2025-2030 tender system.

Through ATS, vehicles are temporarily registered under SC/ST category names, allowing general category operators to secure tenders meant for SC/ST owners.

Sundarrajan said, "People in the general category, by name transfer through ATS, create irregularities by misusing the reservation under the SC/ST category. In their names, people from the general category register their vehicles, get their tender, and therefore, genuine people with one or two lorries run out of business without getting proper contracts."