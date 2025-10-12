VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan: TVK won’t join AIADMK bloc as BJP is its ideological enemy

TIRUCHY: With TVK president Vijay already having declared the BJP as their ideological enemy, there is no possibility of the former entering into an alliance with the AIADMK, said VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan in Tiruchy on Saturday.

Addressing media persons at the Tiruchy airport before heading to Karur to distribute the assistance of Rs 50,000 the VCK had announced for the family members of each of the 41 people who had died in the stampede during the TVK’s election campaign last month, Thirumavalavan said speculations of an AIADMK-TVK alliance were merely being spread within the AIADMK.

If the BJP is the TVK’s ideological enemy, the question arises whether the BJP, AIADMK and the TVK will remain in the same alliance or the AIADMK would be ready to step out by abandoning the BJP. So, another question that arises is whether the AIADMK is a trustworthy ally or not, the VCK president remarked.

To allegations that his car had hit a motorcyclist, Thirumavalavan termed it “politically motivated”. Questioning BJP leader K Annamalai for releasing a video of the alleged incident that “even journalists had not captured”, he alleged a link between the person who recorded it and Annamalai.

Later in the evening, Thirumavalavan at an event in Karur handed over cheques bearing the promised amount as financial assistance to the families of each of the stampede victims. Former minister and MLA V Senthil Balaji was also present. On rumours linking Senthil Balaji to the stampede, the VCK leader said, “It is fine for political opponents to criticise but we must speak the truth. It was due to overcrowding that innocent people, including children, lost their lives.”