Southern Railway to bar waitlisted passengers’ entry at four stations in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: To prevent overcrowding and stampede-like situations during holidays and festival seasons, Southern Railway has decided to restrict the entry of waitlisted ticket holders at four stations – Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Coimbatore, and Ernakulam. These are among 60 stations identified nationwide for such crowd-control measures where only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to enter the platforms.

The railways has also identified nine stations – Tambaram, Chennai Beach, Perambur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchy, Villupuram, Puducherry, and Mayiladuthurai – that experience heavy passenger traffic during Deepavali, Chhath Puja, and extended holidays. Mini control rooms have been set up at these stations to monitor crowd movement round the clock, especially in view of the influx of guest workers.

While the date for implementing the proposed restrictions on waitlisted ticket holders is yet to be announced, the divisional railway authorities, in consultation with the RPF and GRP, have identified designated holding areas outside the entry gates of major stations to accommodate around 500-600 passengers, in line with Railway Board guidelines.