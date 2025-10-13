Textile market site, plan not ideal: Puthiyamputhur garment manufacturers

THOOTHUKUDI: Readymade garment manufacturers of Puthiyamputhur have objected to the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA)’s proposal to build a market complex at Muppilivetti near Ottapidaram, saying the location was not the right choice. Also, they opposed the construction of 25 metal-roofed stalls and demanded a proper concrete building that can house 100 shops.

The state government recently gave administrative sanction for constructing a textile market with 25 shops with a metal roof at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh, on 50 cents of land adjacent to Ottapidaram taluk office at Muppilivetti village. Textile manufacturers object to the plan, citing that it is not the right place for the trade.

President of Puthiyamputhur readymade manufacturers and traders association SSD Jegadeesan said they had sought 100 shops in a concrete building, but the government is building 25 shops with metal roof. “The infrastructure will not be suitable for displaying the quality of the materials, manufacturers and buyers for a healthy trade practice,” he told TNIE, adding the government must reconsider the building plan. Secretary of the association S S Kannan said the primary objective of the market is to attract buyers and traders from across. Hence, the facility should be sufficient and convince the buyers, he said, adding that the current plan would not be appropriate.