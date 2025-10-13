Textile market site, plan not ideal: Puthiyamputhur garment manufacturers

THOOTHUKUDI: Readymade garment manufacturers of Puthiyamputhur have objected to the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA)’s proposal to build a market complex at Muppilivetti near Ottapidaram, saying the location was not the right choice. Also, they opposed the construction of 25 metal-roofed stalls and demanded a proper concrete building that can house 100 shops.
The state government recently gave administrative sanction for constructing a textile market with 25 shops with a metal roof at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh, on 50 cents of land adjacent to Ottapidaram taluk office at Muppilivetti village. Textile manufacturers object to the plan, citing that it is not the right place for the trade.
President of Puthiyamputhur readymade manufacturers and traders association SSD Jegadeesan said they had sought 100 shops in a concrete building, but the government is building 25 shops with metal roof. “The infrastructure will not be suitable for displaying the quality of the materials, manufacturers and buyers for a healthy trade practice,” he told TNIE, adding the government must reconsider the building plan. Secretary of the association S S Kannan said the primary objective of the market is to attract buyers and traders from across. Hence, the facility should be sufficient and convince the buyers, he said, adding that the current plan would not be appropriate.
Puthiyamputhur, located 17 km from Thoothukudi, has a cluster of readymade garment units and the business peaks during festivals. Predominant garments manufactured include shirting and suiting materials for men and churidhars and frocks for women.
The manufacturers purchase fabric from Surat and Ahmedabad. The cutting, designing, stone work, embroidery, and printing are done at Puthiyamputhur. They also use hand printing. Several tailoring units that employ many women in surrounding villages have cropped up because of the cluster.
According to the District Industrial Centre (DIC), Puthiyamputhur has nearly 200 small-scale garment manufacturing units. The cluster has scope to increase the volume, quantity, and monetary value when a textile park is established. The lack of a spacious venue to display their products had been a challenging task for them, an official said. A leading manufacturer told TNIE that a marketing complex is the need of the hour.
Collector K Elambahavath said the complex would be constructed as per the current plan. Once the manufacturers make the initial phase successful, additional funds could be mobilised to expand with additional features, he added.