Madras HC directs PWD to provide pedestrian path on Thimmaraja Samudram bridge

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to earmark a portion of a bridge constructed across the Kannadiyan channel near Thimmaraja Samudram village in 2009 as a pedestrian pathway to enable villagers to cross over the channel.

A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan gave the direction based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K M Mariappan, a villager, against the PWD’s decision to demolish an old bridge constructed across the channel over 80 years ago.

Mariappan stated that the villagers need to cross the above channel to reach schools, colleges, the government hospital, the railway station, and the court, which is situated in Kallidaikurichi and Ambasamudram. While the second bridge, which was constructed at a higher level, was used for vehicle movement, the old bridge was being used as a pedestrian pathway. Claiming that the authorities were planning to demolish the old bridge, he moved the court.

The government counsel contended that as the channel is going to be deepened, it could cause flooding of the old bridge and could consequently spread to the nearby areas. Hence, without demolishing the old bridge, the said development works cannot be carried out, he further said, adding that the old bridge is presently unfit to even carry pedestrians.