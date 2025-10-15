Migrant workers board reserved compartments with open tickets on Ernakulam-Patna Express at Tiruppur,

TIRUPPUR: In view of the festival rush, passengers have complained that a large number of migrant workers boarded the reserved compartments of the Ernakulam-Patna Superfast Express with open tickets at Tiruppur railway station, on Monday.

This, they said, inconvenienced reserved passengers, and alleged that despite filing complaints with the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and on social media, no appropriate action has been taken.

On Monday, the Ernakulam-Patna Superfast Express train, which runs between Kerala and Bihar, reached Tiruppur railway station and a large number of migrant workers boarded the train. Allegedly, many boarded the reserved compartments with open tickets at Tiruppur railway station, causing inconvenience to reserved passengers.

The affected passengers flagged the issue on social media.

An affected woman, in her social media post, said, "We, 13 people, booked tickets and travelled from Ernakulam to Katpadi. We had booked sleeper tickets and the tickets were confirmed. After the train arrived in Tiruppur, many people boarded our reserved compartment (S5) with open tickets. Due to this, we were unable to make the regular journey to the reserved compartment. They piled their luggage and some even sat near the feet of passengers lying on the seat. Reserved passengers were unable to sleep as a result. We all travelled, sitting on seats, in the crowded situation."