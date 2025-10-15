Migrant workers board reserved compartments with open tickets on Ernakulam-Patna Express at Tiruppur,

TIRUPPUR: In view of the festival rush, passengers have complained that a large number of migrant workers boarded the reserved compartments of the Ernakulam-Patna Superfast Express with open tickets at Tiruppur railway station, on Monday.
This, they said, inconvenienced reserved passengers, and alleged that despite filing complaints with the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and on social media, no appropriate action has been taken.
On Monday, the Ernakulam-Patna Superfast Express train, which runs between Kerala and Bihar, reached Tiruppur railway station and a large number of migrant workers boarded the train. Allegedly, many boarded the reserved compartments with open tickets at Tiruppur railway station, causing inconvenience to reserved passengers.
The affected passengers flagged the issue on social media.
An affected woman, in her social media post, said, "We, 13 people, booked tickets and travelled from Ernakulam to Katpadi. We had booked sleeper tickets and the tickets were confirmed. After the train arrived in Tiruppur, many people boarded our reserved compartment (S5) with open tickets. Due to this, we were unable to make the regular journey to the reserved compartment. They piled their luggage and some even sat near the feet of passengers lying on the seat. Reserved passengers were unable to sleep as a result. We all travelled, sitting on seats, in the crowded situation."
"Despite a complaint to the on duty TTE, no action was taken. We called the complaint number 139 but got no response. Even though we paid the due fee, we could not have a satisfactory trip. As a woman, I couldn't even get out of my seat to go to the washroom. That trip made me very uncomfortable," she added.
"Many families who booked tickets with children were affected by this. They travelled with children sitting on the seats. This travel needs to be regulated," another passenger said.
"Many boarded with open tickets, and some without tickets. We complained and the TTE imposed a penalty, but he did not shift them to an unreserved compartment," another passenger said.
A senior official from the Tiruppur railway station said, "There are already complaints regarding such incidents. RPF is constantly monitoring this. We will provide them with the relevant information to take action."
An official from Salem railway division said, "Action is taken by imposing penalties and such offenders are usually offloaded. At present, the trains are overcrowded due to the festive season. Even though special trains are being operated, there is a huge crowd. Ahead of the festive season, boarding of passengers at major railway stations will be regularised for the next few days."