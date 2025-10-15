This Deepavali, no sliver of hope for Salem anklet makers

SALEM: Salem's traditional silver anklet makers are facing one of their toughest festive seasons in recent years, as skyrocketing silver prices and limited availability have disrupted production.

Normally, festivals like Diwali, Pongal, Akshaya Tritiya, and Onam bring a surge in orders, but this year, many manufacturers report that even existing orders cannot be completed because the valuable metal is in short supply.

C Sri Anandarajan, president of the Salem District Kolusu Manufacturers Kaivinai Sangam, said, "There is an unprecedented demand for silver in the market currently, and manufacturers are struggling to get even the quantity needed to finish existing orders. Salem has seven authorised dealers from whom silver can be procured, but all have stopped issuing the metal until October 23. Diwali falls on October 20, which means many festive orders are already slipping out of our hands."

Salem is home to around 10,000 silver anklet manufacturing units, employing over 1.15 lakh people, a workforce that includes both men and women who rely on the craft for their livelihoods. Orders for silver anklets this season have dropped to only about 25% of what they were in previous years.

"Even the few orders we have received cannot be completed because there is no metal," Anandarajan said. "Before Diwali, there was hardly any work at all. About 30% of the workforce has taken up daily wage jobs elsewhere, while the rest remain idle, waiting for silver to arrive so we can resume work."