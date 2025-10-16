EPS blames government negligence for Karur rally deaths; CM Stalin hits back

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the loss of lives during TVK president Vijay’s rally in Karur could have been avoided had the government taken precautionary measures, considering the crowds that gathered in four other districts earlier. But the government failed, he said, adding that the government’s negligence led to the loss of 41 lives.
Addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, Palaniswami added now the people are doubting whether there is any “ulterior motive” behind the government permitting TVK to conduct the meeting at Velusamypuram.
Meanwhile, countering the allegations, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “You (Palaniswami) are searching for people to ally with, and your remarks are an outcome of that. I have been saying that I don’t want to politicise this issue. But the opposition leader is alleging an ulterior motive. I request the speaker to expunge his remark.”
Objecting to this, Palaniswami said the CM’s remark that he was raising this issue with an eye on allying also had ulterior motives, and that should be expunged as well. However, the CM said let the remarks of both of them remain on record.
Stalin took a dig at Palaniswami for vehemently raising the issue, saying, “I doubt whether such loud cries would have been made if the victims belonged to their own party. The truth is that this uproar arises because the alliance is yet to click for them. They keep speaking of a ‘mega alliance’ or ‘grand alliance’. This entire exercise is an attempt to cobble together such an alliance.”
Responding to Congress MLA K Selvaperunthagai’s concern over the Supreme Court allowing two non-native IPS officers on the supervisory committee, the CM said the issue caused public distress and the government will seek legal advice before approaching the court.
Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said the opposition leader was holding Stalin responsible for the police allocating a place for a public meeting. If so, who was responsible for the police shoot-out, he asked in a reference to the Thoothukudi incident in 2018. Angered at this, Palaniswami led his party colleagues to the well of the House and sat in protest in front of the speaker, demanding expunging of the remark made by the minister.
After the efforts of speaker and leader of the House, Duraimurugan, to pacify Palaniswami failed, the speaker called in marshals to evict them. However, Palaniswami led his colleagues in a walkout. AIADMK MLAs came to the House wearing black bands on their left hand.
BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran alleged since the DMK came to power, whenever the opposition parties plan a public meeting, they had to approach the court to obtain permission. Alleging that negligence of the police was the sole reason for the Karur tragedy, Nagenthran also led his party MLAs into a walkout.