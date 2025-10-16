EPS blames government negligence for Karur rally deaths; CM Stalin hits back

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the loss of lives during TVK president Vijay’s rally in Karur could have been avoided had the government taken precautionary measures, considering the crowds that gathered in four other districts earlier. But the government failed, he said, adding that the government’s negligence led to the loss of 41 lives.

Addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, Palaniswami added now the people are doubting whether there is any “ulterior motive” behind the government permitting TVK to conduct the meeting at Velusamypuram.

Meanwhile, countering the allegations, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “You (Palaniswami) are searching for people to ally with, and your remarks are an outcome of that. I have been saying that I don’t want to politicise this issue. But the opposition leader is alleging an ulterior motive. I request the speaker to expunge his remark.”

Objecting to this, Palaniswami said the CM’s remark that he was raising this issue with an eye on allying also had ulterior motives, and that should be expunged as well. However, the CM said let the remarks of both of them remain on record.

Stalin took a dig at Palaniswami for vehemently raising the issue, saying, “I doubt whether such loud cries would have been made if the victims belonged to their own party. The truth is that this uproar arises because the alliance is yet to click for them. They keep speaking of a ‘mega alliance’ or ‘grand alliance’. This entire exercise is an attempt to cobble together such an alliance.”