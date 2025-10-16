IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms as Northeast Monsoon begins in TN, Puducherry

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially announced the onset of the Northeast Monsoon over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Thursday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region, coupled with easterly and northeasterly winds, has triggered the first major spell of monsoon showers.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts on Thursday.

Heavy rain is also likely in Madurai, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, and Tiruvallur districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for several parts of the state, with gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph likely till October 20. Over the next few days, rainfall activity is expected to persist, gradually shifting towards the western and delta districts by early next week.

In Chennai, the sky will remain generally cloudy, with moderate rain and thunderstorms likely in some areas. The maximum temperature will be around 32°C, while the minimum will remain near 25°C.