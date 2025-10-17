‘Debt up 128 per cent under AIADMK, 93 per cent under DMK’

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday informed the Assembly that the state debt had increased by 128% during the previous AIADMK regime, but the present DMK government severely curtailed the debt and brought it down to 93%.

During a debate on the supplementary estimates, the minister criticised the union government’s decision to rationalise GST rates, pointing out that such measures would significantly reduce the revenue share due to the states.

Responding to AIADMK member P Thangamani’s remark that the rationalisation of GST rates would drastically cut down the state’s tax revenue, Thennarasu said, “You should use your alliance with the (BJP-led) union government to convey the state’s hardships. Despite repeated representations by opposition-ruled states in the GST Council, the centre has not disbursed the compensation cess that’s been long overdue.”