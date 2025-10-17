Divert water from Thumbalahalli dam to 11 lakes, urge Karimangalam residents in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Residents and farmers of Karimangalam are urging the Dharmapuri administration to fix damages in the canal and take steps to divert water from the Thumbalahalli dam to 11 lakes in the region to improve the groundwater table.

The broken canals have crippled waterflow to the lakes in the region, impacting the groundwater table, alleged farmers. Farmers have also reported, over 1500 acres of cultivation area are facing severe water shortage due to the monsoon and borewell failures in the region.

Speaking to TNIE, A Murugesan from Karimangalam said, "The main canal transporting water from Thumbalahalli dam to Koyilur panchayat and Jamberi was broken a few years ago due to poor maintenance. The canal filled with over-growths had weakened the walls of the canals leading to its damage during heavy rains a few years ago. Now the lakes in the region have been disconnected from Thumalaballi's water".

Another farmer, R Palanisamy from Priyampatti, said, "With a cultivation area of about 1,500 acres or more in the region, we have been facing crop losses due to the lack of proper water sources. In such a situation, if we do not get water from the Thumbalahalli dam also, we will livelihood. This was also a key drinking water source for the livestock. Because of the damaged canals, Jamberi, Ramayampatti lake, Murukampatti lake, Vaniyakula lake, and many other lakes are affected".

District administration officials said, "They would look into the matter, and immediate efforts would be taken to ensure the welfare of the farmers".